Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 2,880 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Halliburton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 421,165 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 197,110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 170,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.