Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 400 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BP accounts for 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. 56,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,715. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BP to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

