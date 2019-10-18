Investors Buy High Volume of Avis Budget Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,862% compared to the average volume of 514 put options.

Shares of CAR opened at $29.36 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 399,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,772,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.