Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 235,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,587. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

