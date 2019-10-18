IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $54.84 million and $16.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Zebpay, Upbit and Bitrue.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043338 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.75 or 0.06097281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Vebitcoin, Bitrue, Kucoin, WazirX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Upbit, Zebpay, GOPAX, ABCC, Coineal, DDEX, BitMart, IDAX, CoinBene, Koinex, IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, BitMax, Hotbit, Binance, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bithumb, DragonEX and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

