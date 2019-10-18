IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Get IQE alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut IQE from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

IQEPF remained flat at $$0.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $589.77 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.83.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQE (IQEPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.