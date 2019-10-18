iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

QLTA stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

