iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Highwater Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after buying an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $300.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $304.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

