iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

