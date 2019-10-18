iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 923,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 914,903 shares.The stock last traded at $28.45 and had previously closed at $28.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

