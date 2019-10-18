iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index (BMV:EWD) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden Index were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the second quarter valued at $659,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index in the second quarter valued at $242,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 320.4% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 223.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Index by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. iShares MSCI Sweden Index has a twelve month low of $588.45 and a twelve month high of $665.15.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.