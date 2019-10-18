iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.20. 223,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,406. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.