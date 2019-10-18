iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,752,639. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.04.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

