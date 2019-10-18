iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,838,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $797,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 465,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

