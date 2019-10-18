iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 563.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.46. 8,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.