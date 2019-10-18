iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 8th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 442.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

IVE opened at $120.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

