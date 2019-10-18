iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.