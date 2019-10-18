iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

