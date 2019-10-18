iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,844.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,463 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,157 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 299,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 655.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

