ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.35

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and traded as low as $42.05. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 1,520 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

