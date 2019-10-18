Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ITRN stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 181,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

