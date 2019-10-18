J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. 35,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,171. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

