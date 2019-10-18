J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JJSF. Consumer Edge raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Shares of JJSF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.36. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

