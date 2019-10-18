Jaguar Listed Property LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.02. 7,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.70. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.28 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.30.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

