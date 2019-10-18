JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.81. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.27). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 109.42% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $95.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

