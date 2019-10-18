Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,982 NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIHD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NII during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NII by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NII stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. NII Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

