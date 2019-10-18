Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,616 Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardelyx by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 over the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.76. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

