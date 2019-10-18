Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Update

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JASN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Jason Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

