Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.83 ($19.57).

ENI traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.78 ($16.02). 1,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.34.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

