Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 297.46.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

