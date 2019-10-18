Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $4,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

