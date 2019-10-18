Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

