Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.