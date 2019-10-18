Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

MMP stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

