JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 2,500 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $48,175.00.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

