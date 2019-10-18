Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $11,662.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.06119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042789 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

