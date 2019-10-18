JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Trading 7.6% Higher

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.28, 12,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised JMU Ltd- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

