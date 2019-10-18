JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

JMU Ltd- stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 82,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,292. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. JMU Ltd- has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

