John Feliks Burzynski Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$30,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,480,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,569,131.60.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$154,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$66,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 325,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.52, for a total transaction of C$1,144,325.00.

On Friday, August 16th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$2.99 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.19 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.81 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.25.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

