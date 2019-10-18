John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,918 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 348.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

