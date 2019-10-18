Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Edmp Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $137.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

