Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

