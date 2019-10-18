Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J beat earnings and sales estimates in Q3 and raised the guidance for 2019. J&J is witnessing significant generic/biosimilar headwinds in the Pharma unit in 2019. However, J&J’s Pharma unit is performing above-market levels supported by contribution from new drugs like Tremfya and successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. It has already gained FDA approval for two new drugs in 2019, Balversa and Spravato. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year. Headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain. J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products. These are also an overhang on the stock.”

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,885,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

