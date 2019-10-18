Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 6,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $60,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,055,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,048,543.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 3,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

Athenex stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.39% and a negative net margin of 161.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 40.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 92.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,822,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.