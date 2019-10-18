JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.10.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

