JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 593

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 683 ($8.92) to GBX 593 ($7.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.30 ($8.45).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $970.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 451.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 521.10.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

