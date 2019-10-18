JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSTTY. UBS Group downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

JSTTY stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

