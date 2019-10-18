Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to report $290,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $7,597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 683.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

