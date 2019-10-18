Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, 869 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.

About Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)

Kajima Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural design, civil engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It also provides various services, such as design and consulting, procurement and construction, book publishing, insurance, and sales services.

