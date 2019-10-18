Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

KSU stock traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 84,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,440. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

